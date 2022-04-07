Zimbabwean man set alight by mob in Diepsloot

Within a space of hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele promised more police visibility in the streets of Diepsloot, a life was lost due to alleged mob killing.

Reports say in the early hours of Thursday Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean, was burnt to death by a mob in the area. It is believed that before Nyathi was killed, the mob had demanded to see his passport, accused him of theft, murder, and being in possession of an illegal firearm.

This after the dissatisfaction and complaints from the residents about high crime statistics and killings reportedly committed by undocumented foreigners.

According to reports, the shutdown on Wednesday was triggered by the deaths of at least seven people at the weekend. When Cele arrived in Diepsloot, he told the residents that more police patrol vehicles had been handed over to the local police station, and promised more police visibility.

“When we come back with Home Affairs on Friday, we will be able to sort out the issue of immigration, and those who are not supposed to be in South Africa will be dealt with,” said Cele at the time.

But the residents vowed to continue with the shutdown, saying they were tired of government’s empty promises.

