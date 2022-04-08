Serial murderer Rosemary Ndlovu faces new charges

Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu is due back in court to answer to new charges.

The former Tembisa cop-turned-murderer was sentenced to six life sentences in November 2021 for the murders of five members of her family and her lover in order to benefit from insurance claims to the tune of R1.4-million.

She is expected to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on April 20 on new charges of conspiracy to commit murder. Ndlovu allegedly ordered a hit on two police officers, her former boss and the officer who investigated the murders of her family.

She is also accused of plotting to kill her cop friend’s husband.

The plan was allegedly hatched while Ndlovu was in police custody awaiting her trial for the murders of her family members and her lover.

