Pressure at the pumps as fuel prices continue to rise

As expected, pressure is set to continue at the pumps after the announcement on Monday that both grades of petrol and diesel will increase come Wednesday.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said the prices for petrol 93 grade will go up by 28c while the petrol 95 grade will jump by 36c. The diesel 0.05% will increase by R1.52 and diesel 0.005% will go up by R1.68.

As winter continues to creep in, most households that use paraffin heaters to keep warm will also have to dig deeper into their pockets. These households will pay R2.66 extra for a litre at wholesale prices, while the retail price for illuminating paraffin will shoot up by at least R3.55 per litre. The retail price for gas will also increase by R2.50 a litre.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the main contributing factors for petrol price increases are the continued sanctions imposed on Russia after the east European country invaded its neighbour Ukraine in February. Mantashe said the war between the two countries and sanction on Russia, one of the biggest exporters of oil, had disrupted the flow of energy.

“Opec and non-Opec [Organisation of the petroleum exporting countries] members are limiting fuel supply even though demand has been increasing globally due to relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, [and] the Yemen rebels attacked storage facilities in Saudi Arabia, resulting in supply disruptions,” said Mantashe.

