One suspect arrested in Hillary Gardee murder

One male suspect was arrested in the murder of Hillary Gardee on Friday night.

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant Daphney Manamela said in a statement that the suspect was arrested at Schoemansdal in Nkomazi within the 72- hours that police were given.

She said they believe they have the right suspect and are looking forward to making more arrests as the investigation continues.

The 39-year-old suspect is facing a murder charge and more charges could be added against him as the investigation proceeds.

He is expected the appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 May 2022.

The 28-year-old Gardee, daughter of former Eff Secretary-General Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 28. She was in the company of her three-year-old adopted daughter when she vanished from the Nelspruit CBD. The toddler was later safely reunited with the family.

Five days later, Hillary’s body was found dumped in an open veld outside Nelspruit on Tuesday morning by a group of people heading to work. Her family announced that she had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Gardee is being laid to rest in Mbombela today.

