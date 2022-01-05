Zola Majavu returns to PSL to fill vacant prosecutor position

Johannesburg – The charismatic people’s advocate, Zola Majavu has stepped in to his former position as the PSL’s prosecutor to fill in the shoes of Nande Becker, who resigned last year in November.

The legal eagle, as he’s nick namely known, had a long spell serving as the PSL’s prosecutor has been hailed as the possible candidate to take over the legal department for the South African top-flight.

Majavu has served the PSL as a prosecutor and legal advisor for the past years and has left a remarkable distinction in South African history.

Following the past few months, reports emanated for the PSL’s executive committee to consider Majavu for this highly contested position.

The PSL is yet to publicly announce the appointment of Majavuh in due course.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Majavu’s recall was settled last year in December, and reportedly he has been close with the PSL’s chairman Dr Irvin Khoza pertaining the PSL’s legal disputes.

Khoza has since given in-depth surroundings with the current ongoing case between the top-flight league and Kaizer Chiefs, with legal assistance.

