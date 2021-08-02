Women’s Month fights ‘not enough’ for female boxers

Johannesburg – Action-starved former World Boxing Federation (WBF) bantamweight champion Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina feels local female boxers only get attention during Women’s Month.

She said the only time they got fight opportunities was during the month of August, adding that it was as though they only took part in sport during Women’s Month.

Nonina wishes for the situation to change.

Nonina, who is arguably one of the most decorated female boxers in Mzansi, expressed her views after the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association announced an all-women boxing tournament scheduled for August 15 at the Booysens Boxing Club, south of Joburg.

“It seems as female boxers in SA we only do sport in August. I so wish that we can get the same respect and recognition that our male counterparts are getting,” she said.

“As women in sport, particularly boxing, we get attention in August. Once the Women’s Month goes by, you will hear less of women participation in the sport. The only promoter who features women in her boxing tournaments throughout the year is Joyce Kungwane of TLB Boxing Promotions.

“This is a great initiative by Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association and I wish other promoters in other provinces can follow suit.”

Nonina is the only local female fighter to successfully defend an SA title five times.

The two-time Boxing South Africa Female Boxer of the Year said she even lost her ratings with an international sanctioning body due to inactivity.

The seasoned campaigner was last in action almost two years ago when she outpointed Tanzanian Flora Machela in September 2018 at Turffontein Racecourse, south of Jozi.

Also read:

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

#MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Malibongwe Bhido