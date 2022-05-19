E-edition
Subscribe
Sport

What’s at stake in EPL’s Thursday matches

By Sunday World
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace at Villa Park on May 15, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Here’s what’s on the line as we head into the final midweek action of the season.

It’s a crucial evening at the bottom of the table with both Burnley and Leeds United in action, reports supersport.com

The Clarets are currently in the drop zone but have a match in hand on 17th-placed Leeds. They would climb above Leeds on goal difference ahead of Sunday’s final round of matches, when Burnley host Newcastle United and Leeds visit Brentford.

The reverse fixture between Burnley and Villa came very recently, on May 7, and the Clarets will be aiming for an improved performance this time after suffering a 3-1 home defeat against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Everton can ensure they avoid any final-day nerves when they host Crystal Palace on Thursday. A home win would secure the Toffees’ Premier League status with a match to spare ahead of their final day trip to Arsenal.

Chelsea are already guaranteed a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Uefa Champions League, but midfielder Mason Mount still has plenty to play for in his final two matches.

The 23-year-old is in the running for the Castrol Playmaker Award, which is given to the player with the most Premier League assists over the season.

Mount has set up 10 goals this term, three fewer than the leader, Mohamed Salah. – supersport

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes