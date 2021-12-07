We invest in youngsters to develop the club says Stellies coach Steve Barker

Johannesburg – Stellenbosch FC is emerging as a breeding ground for the brightest and best young talents to shine on the field of play.

The club’s head coach, Steve Barker resonates to freshen up the squad with new faces.

“Youngsters need to take their fledgling careers to the next level, and we want to improve their mentality and once they maintain a good attitude there’s no reason to deny them an opportunity,” said Barker.

Speaking of how the team turned around the squad to select new players against Mamelodi Sundowns, Barker said the players showed potential during the training sessions and he best believed to make new amendments.

“I always felt that youngsters need to be given an opportunity, so you can see what they are capable of doing in the field,” said Barker.

“Our players revealed all attributes and ability to play, and we couldn’t set them aside, they had to take part in this match,” he said.

“I really believe that when people talk about players been given an opportunity at the early age ranging from 16-years-old, is barbaric to refer them as young, as they have the ability to lead the team from that age,” stated the Stellies coach.

Barker says that he knew that is just a matter of time that this team will stand out as a good performing team, and he has given them a clear mandate.

“Once you have individuals performing well, hat converts great chances for the team to excell, and we have performed well except for the poor performance against AmaZulu and [Orlando] Pirates,” said Barker.

Barker says that once you have individuals that perform consistently on a weekly basis that evaluates the club to be more competitive.

“Our consistency in the game has been superb, to tell the truth, we have good players that stood up to put up their hands, and that helps to have a smaller squad so they can out show their talent,” he added.

Stellenbosch will go toe-to-toe against SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday, at 17:00.

Barker said his team will be up and ready for Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori, as the team has positivity ahead of their clash.

