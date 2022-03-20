‘We have to up our game against Bangladesh’

The Bangladesh men’s cricket side earned their first victory over the Proteas in South Africa by winning the first ODI by 38 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Bangladesh had previously lost every match they played against the Proteas in South Africa – six Tests, nine ODIs, and four T20s.

After the loss, a disappointed-looking Proteas captain Temba Bavuma reflected on the loss and how to make amends.

“There is a lot of conversations for us to have [with] the bowling unit. When you are chasing over 300, you need someone to get a hundred and someone to support them,” he said.

“The wickets were what was lacking and that was always going to make it tough. It meant Bangladesh always had an in-batter who was able to take risks. We conceded nearly 180 runs in the last 20 overs. That meant Bangladesh then had momentum going into our innings.

“Conversations will have to be had because the seamers we had can all take wickets, that’s generally our game plan.

“We can win the series. We have to give ourselves every chance,” said the skipper.

Bavuma said they would not allow Bangladesh to beat them for the second successive time in the ODI series.

“Sunday is now simply a must-win, and we have to up our game in all departments. If we do that then things like Super League points will look after themselves.”

The Proteas take on Bangladesh again at the Wanderers today and will be back at SuperSport Park on Wednesday, before playing two Tests against the visiting Bangladeshis.

