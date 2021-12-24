Watch: Top 10 goals scored in DStv Premiership League in 2021

Johannesburg – Football fans are always glued up to spontaneous goals smashed during under-fire contests, and the DStv Premiership League has again this season fired exclusive goals, where several players proved their talents firing beautiful goals to the net.

There have been some incredible goals scored over the course of matches played this season.

In arguably the strongest soccer league in South Africa, players are always dedicated and have the enthusiasm to offer some amazing goals.

Here are the ten best goals in the SA’s top-flight:

1. Mbulelo Wambi – Swallows F.C

Wambi scored a beautiful header in the dying seconds of the match against Royal AM, after Keletso Makgwakgwa fired a cross from Keletso Makgalwa that found him.

Swallows FC grabbed a 1-0 win on that match.

2. Waseem Isaacs – Stellenbosch F.C

Waseem Isaacs bagged the all-important opening goal, finding the top-right corner with a well-struck shot from outside the box after latching onto a perfectly weighted through-ball from Junior Mendieta.

3. Siboniso Conco – Golden Arrows

Conco’s scored a beautiful goal from a wide-angle following a defensive lapse in concentration from the visiting team.

4. Daniel Cardoso – kaizer Chiefs

His teammate, Sifiso Hlanti delivered a dangerous cross which found Daniel Cardoso, who showed great skill to glance the ball into the top right corner with a looping header.

5. Khama Billiat – Kaizer Chiefs

Billiat fired a strike for the Amakhosi in the game against Baroka, to give Chiefs the lead in the game, following a stunning cross from Njabulo Blom.

6. Manuel Kambala – Baroka

Lord Kambala as he’s nicknamed after punishing Chiefs in their bid to win the 2020/21 DStv Premiership last season, came with guns blazing this season again, as he scored what is referred to as a magnitude goal against Marumo Gallants.

7. Teboho Mokoena – SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa-A-Pitori’s Teboho Mokoena scored a clinical goal to give his side a lead against Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match.

8. Siphamandla Sabelo – Golden Arrows

Sabelo smashed a masterpiece strike after Arrows were awarded a set-piece against Maritzburg United.

9. Denwin Farmer – Baroka

Farmer scored a beautiful strike, thanks to a corner which found Farmer on a right position to give his side a consolidation goal.

10. Deon Hotto – Orlando Pirates

Hotto fired what can be referred to as the goal of the season for Buccaneers, when found back of the net from a set-piece awarded to the Sea Robbers.

His goal has been added in the nominations for the goal of the year for the upcoming 2021/22 PSL awards.

