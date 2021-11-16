WATCH: Tears of joy for Sundowns Ladies after reaching maiden CAF finals

Johannesburg – The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will now battle the Hassacas Ladies from Ghana in the maiden CAF finals after thrashing Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings.

Jerry Tshabalala’s side prevailed hunger in their feature at the tournament, having been table leaders in Group B and without conceding any goals in all their matches.

Banyana Ba Style held their nerve to win a semifinal penalty shoot-out 5-4 over Equatorial Guinea side and expressed their joy with emotional scenes post the match.

The Pretoria’s women team have proven that they are destined for greatness as they are on verge of following the same path as the men’s team, which clinched the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Although the Yellow and Blue outfit failed to find the back of the net, they pinned pressure on the Central Africans, and they had the upper hand in the game.

The encounter began well at breakneck speed, as the Banyana Ba Style dominated the proceedings in the first half, as the club orchestrated majority of attacks.

In extra time, it remained goalless as both sides matched each other pound for pound, with no goal opportunity.

With a lack of goals, the match went to a penalty shoot-out and Sundowns players kept their cool as they converted five penalties to easily go through the finals.

Banyana Ba Style will play their Ghana in the final on Friday as they continue their quest to become the first African champions for the inaugural tournament.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba