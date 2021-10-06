Watch: Sir Alex Ferguson cheesed off after Solskjaer benched Cristiano Ronaldo

Johannesburg – The longest-serving manager of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson seemingly expressed his dismay following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old didn’t make it to the starting line-up when United faced Everton in an English Premier League tie on Saturday.

He came on as a substitute in their 1-1 draw, and Ole’s decision didn’t sit well with Ferguson.

In a video circulating on social media, Six Ferguson can be heard criticising the embattled coach.

Ferguson is seen sharing a word with martial arts superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov detailing whether or not Ronaldo should have started with the game.

He seemed to be furious over Ole saying that as a manager you should always start with the best.

“But I also think that when Everton saw that Ronaldo wasn’t playing, it was a bit…” Ferguson said to Russian UFC star.

Khabib responded by saying: “He came on in the second half…”

The legendary Scottish footballer then interjects Khabib with a response: “I know, but you should always start with your best players.”

However, Khabib cut the conversation was cut short and switched to question Ferguson about his health.

🗣 Sir Alex Ferguson: “You should always start with your best players.” [IG: khabib_nurmagomedov via @MirrorFootball] pic.twitter.com/upAb461JyU — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 4, 2021

This is not for the first time he has criticised the current Manchester United boss as in the past he had his game management seriously questioned.

The manager’s use of subs has been called into question, not only that, he is always mocked for his bad tactics of not being able to not take full control of the game.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo is not happy with Solskjaer’s tactics, and he has told Ole to change his tactics in a bid to help him perform better.

The five-time Ballon d’Or says he wants the ball to move quicker in attacking areas instead of the gradual build-up from defence into the midfield.

Despite Ronaldo, United’s midfielder Paul Pogba has also raised his concern over the coach’s decision to field him in his unusual sport, where he claims he fails to adapt to the game.

Thomas Lethoba