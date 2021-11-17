VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Watch live: Safa gives update on Bafana Bafana penalty incident

By Sunday World
SAFA President Danny Jordaan during the SAFA special announcement press conference at SAFA House on May 05, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association (Safa) is currently holding a press briefing related to calls for a replay of the Ghana and Bafana Bafana match.

The South African government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture entered the fray yesterday and will be fighting alongside Safa in their quest to have Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Ghana replayed.

The ministry, led by Nathi Mthethwa is also seething and frothing at the mouth after Bafana were dubiously knocked out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers by Ghana at the Cape Coast on Sunday.

Safa has lodged a formal complaint with Fifa and is hoping the result will be reversed and the match replayed, as it was the same with Bafana against Senegal in 2017.

“We will support Safa all the way. The president of Safa must pursue this matter until the replay is ordered by Fifa,” said the department of sport, arts and culture director general Vusumuzi Mkhize.

Watch the briefing live below: 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Sunday World

Author

