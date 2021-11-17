Watch live: Safa gives update on Bafana Bafana penalty incident

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association (Safa) is currently holding a press briefing related to calls for a replay of the Ghana and Bafana Bafana match.

The South African government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture entered the fray yesterday and will be fighting alongside Safa in their quest to have Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Ghana replayed.

The ministry, led by Nathi Mthethwa is also seething and frothing at the mouth after Bafana were dubiously knocked out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers by Ghana at the Cape Coast on Sunday.

Safa has lodged a formal complaint with Fifa and is hoping the result will be reversed and the match replayed, as it was the same with Bafana against Senegal in 2017.

“We will support Safa all the way. The president of Safa must pursue this matter until the replay is ordered by Fifa,” said the department of sport, arts and culture director general Vusumuzi Mkhize.

