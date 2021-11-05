VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

WATCH: Fans violently attack referees during ABC Motsepe League match

By Thomas Lethoba
ABC Motsepe League. Image: The Diski Zone

Johannesburg – An attack on match officials during a ABC Motsepe League match in KwaZulu-Natal has been labelled “the worst” in the history of football.

The violent attack has shocked the football fraternity where the referee, linesman and the match commissioner were under an extreme assault from the fans.

It is alleged that the fans were not happy with how the referees officiated the match between Umvoti and Westville Classic, where it ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Premier Soccer League has been notified following this tragedy, and the football mother body in the country, will be expected to make a ruling following this devastating scene.

