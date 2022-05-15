Voices of dissent calling for Danny Jordaan’s exit growing louder

The South African Football Association (Safa) has experienced one of the most tumultuous weeks as local football stakeholders voiced their outrage over the current administration, leading up to the presidential elections on June 25.

Former Safa vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana also did not mince his words, declaring that all the past and current Safa administrators who have worked with under-fire incumbent Danny Jordaan, including himself, must shoulder the blame for the morass bedevilling the national football association.

Jordaan has been accused of corruption and maladministration at Safa and has been embroiled in numerous controversies over the years.

He recently came under fire from the presidents of several Safa regions, including chief adversary Solly Mohlabeng of Safa Tshwane, who wrote to the association questioning the procedure and legality of the March 26 congress.

“The football fraternity that has worked closely with Jordaan, myself included, are to blame for the current state of affairs, whereby rules and regulations governing the association, especially with regard to elections, are not been respected,” said Nonkonyana.

The Eastern Cape-based traditional leader served as Safa vice-president for two terms and was chair of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2014 African Nations Championship local organising committees, but was allegedly removed after a fallout with Jordaan.

Safa communications head Mninawa Ntloko said he was unable to respond to Nonkonyana’s allegations, which he said were “serious” and he would have to consult Jordaan and the Safa’s legal team. He also asked for written questions.

“The president is in Nambia for the Cosafa Congress and it would be difficult to get hold of him, he is in meetings as we speak, but because it is late on a Saturday, I will have to speak to our lawyers before responding.”

Said Nonkonyana: “When I was inside I thought Danny [Jordaan] was a principled football official, we put football and its development first. Now it’s a case of rallying around personalities. I headed the Football Transformation Forum (FTF) simply because we realised that we cannot allow an individual to dictate, as a lone voice, how football must be run.

“We were suspended and made the fall guys together with Kirsten [Nematandani, the

former president of Safa], we were scapegoats when allegations of the fixing of friendly Fifa Confederations Cup matches leading up to the 2010 World Cup surfaced.”

“Our dream to give every one of the 52 regions R1-million from the proceeds of the Fifa 2010 World Cup Legacy Fund for development and the setting up of regional offices never materialised. I have written to former sports minister Tokozile Xasa and the current minister Nathi Mthethwa voicing my concerns about how football is run, to no avail.”

Former national team members lambasted Jordaan and his executive committee. The concerned group, which Nonkonyana agrees with, supports long-serving woman football administrator Ria Ledwaba, who is also the Safa vice-president, for the presidency.

Former legendary Banyana Banyana midfielder Portia Modise also called for change, with 1996 Afcon legends Lucas “Rhoo” and Doctor “16V” Khumalo as they believe Safa officials are not serving the interests of football and have overstayed their welcome.

Nematandani declined to speak about the current turmoil.

Safa’s suspended vice-president and CEO Gay Mokoena said because of his pending case against Safa, he cannot comment about the current football leadership as advised by his legal team.

