Virgil Vries faces uncertain future at Swallows

Johannesburg – Veteran goalkeeper Virgil Vries finds himself in a dicey predicament with his current club Swallows FC, before the DStv Premiership fixture resumes.

The former Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s current deal with Maswai-swai is close to its end, with no clear indication yet of what will happen this season.

With reports emanating from the Dobsonville side, it is alleged that the club is not looking forward to extending the services of their star goalkeeper, and he might possibly be replaced on the transfer window.

The Namibian footballer joined the Dube Birds in 2019, following his departure from the club’s arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.

Vries has struggled to find the number one spot at Swallows, as he faces tough competition with the veteran and experienced goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni and the youngest-blood Jody February.

Sunday World tried to reach out to the Swallows’ media department for a comment, but they opted not to reveal contractual issues of any player.

Swallows have been struggling in the top flight, currently occupying the relegation zone, 14th position with 14 points from 18 matches.

