Virat Kohli ready to go, says coach

Johannesburg- India’s cricket team coach Rahul Dravid says he is hopeful of seeing batsman Virat Kohli return for the third and final Test against South Africa slated to be played in Cape Town from Tuesday.

Dravid’s remarks came after India stumbled to a seven-wicket loss in the second Test at the Wanderers in Joburg.

Kohli missed the second Test due to back spasms. In his place stepped in KL Rahul to lead the side.

“Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go.

“Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days’ time,” said Dravid during a virtual media conference.

When asked about his take on India’s batting performance in the series so far, Dravid said: “It has been challenging wickets for both the teams, South Africa’s fourth innings was probably their best with the bat. Yes, as a batting unit we can look to seize a few key moments, and when we get partnerships, we can look to make them longer.

“Certainly, we would like to bat a little better. Maybe the guys who got starts could have converted them into 100s.

“That was the difference in the first game, we had Rahul scoring a century for us and we ended up on the winning side.” – sports.ndtv.com

