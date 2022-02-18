Victory against Algeria moves Banyana closer to Awcon 2022 qualification

Goals from Hildah Magaila and Thembi Kgatlana gave Banyana Banyana a favourable result in an all-important 2-0 victory against Algeria in their 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The win sees the South African national side pocket crucial points in their first leg against the Fennecs, as they edge closer to qualifying for Awcon.

Following their impressive triumph over Zambia during a friendly encounter last weekend, head coach Desiree Ellis tweaked her side for Algeria, which she outplayed throughout the match.

Ellis ensured that her side does not concede any goal at home in a bid to prepare them to finish the job at Algeria’s home ground next week, where they will clash in the second leg.

In the first knock of the match, Magaila broke the deadlock after finding the back of the net with a superb header from a corner kick in the 39th minute.

Banyana continued to put pressure, but Mzansi’s starlet Kgatlane missed two goal chances.

Algeria lost control of the game, with Banyana getting few chances, but with hunger for goals saw Ellis’ ladies not throwing in the towel. The match went to half-time with Banyana up 1-0.

A couple of goal attempts came Banyana’s way in the second half, as Magaila geared up for a brace, nearly pocketing another goal in the 64th minute, but her shot was stopped by Algeria’s goalkeeper Lamia Lounas.

The young midfielder Karabo Dlamini, a star at Mamelodi Sundowns, was looking to register her first goal for Banyana, but her shot went over the cross bar in the 66th minute, two minutes after a critical strike from Magaila.

Ellis made two crucial substitutions, bringing in Kholosa Biyani and Gabriela Salgado to beef up her side. Replacing the goal scorer Magaila for Salgado was a strategic move for Ellis to give her side more fresh legs and energy.

Salgado’s first touch was a beautiful cross to Kgatlana, who put the goal behind the net to make it 2-0 for Banyana.

Speaking after the match, Ellis said her side worked as a unit and created enough chances to win the game. “We tried to speed up the game and to create many chances so that we are in full control of the match,” she said

“I said to midfielders, we needed to move the ball quicker, not to hold it for longer. We had many chances, but we still need to work on our composure.”

Ellis said she had to make two distinctive substitutions to revive the energy of her side, and this led to a positive result.

Banyana’s second leg against Algeria will take place on Wednesday next week in their backyard.

