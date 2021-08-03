Van Niekerk and Nel eliminated in Olympics semi-finals

Johannesburg – It was a bad day on the track for the national team on Monday, as both South African athletes in action were knocked out of their events, reports athleticssa.org.za

Wayde van Niekerk, who was aiming to defend the title he won at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finished fifth in his 400m semifinal in 45.14 and he was eliminated.

“I expected way more from myself and it obviously didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but it is what it is. We move forward,” Van Niekerk said.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Wenda Nel was seventh in her semifinal in 56.35 and she was also unable to progress to the final.

“Our attention now turns to the remaining athletes to continue their efforts for a podium finish. We are looking forward to their participation as we continue to search for a medal from athletics,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa.

Seven South Africans will turn out in the track and field competition at the Games on Tuesday.

Schedule of SA athletes on Tuesday (SA times):

2.20am – javelin throw qualifiers, women (Jo-Ane van Dyk

4.05am – 200m heats, men (Clarence Munyai, Anaso Jobodwana, Shaun Maswanganyi)

12.15pm – shot put qualifiers, men (Kyle Blignaut, Jason van Rooyen)

12.56pm – 5 000m heats, men (Precious Mashele)

12.50pm – 200m semifinals, men

– athleticssa.org.za

