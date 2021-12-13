UEFA: PSG, Man United drawn with Madrid giants after controversial fixture

Johannesburg – After the previous Uefa Champions League fixture was declared as ‘null and void’ following a technical problem, the world’s greatest club competition has amended a new round of 16 draw.

Manchester United were originally placed with Villarreal, however, this was an error as they were in the same group.

They were then wrongly not included in the next round.

Paris Saint-Germain which was scheduled to face Manchester United, in what was going to be an exclusive contest to watch, will now face Real Madrid in the round of 16.

The ties had to be redrawn on a chaotic and embarrassing afternoon for Uefa.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United will still not a breath a sigh of relief as they will face tough opponents, Atletico Madrid.

The English Premier League’s log leaders, Manchester City will lock horns with the Portuguese, Sporting CP, while the Reds of London, Liverpool will take on the ever-stubborn Italian giants, Inter Milan.

Round of 16 draw ✔️ Which tie are you most excited for?#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/QvZoT0yxqi — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

Official Champions League last-16 draw:

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax Amsterdam

Chelsea vs Lille

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter vs Liverpool

PSG vs Real Madrid

