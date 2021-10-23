Two Bafana Bafana maestros to face off in Fifa Club World Cup

Johannesburg – With only a few months left before the football fraternity dares to witness the world’s best clubs faceoff in the Fifa Club World Cup, it is no doubt that this exclusive tournament will scoop the hearts of many.

This year’s tournament was scheduled to take place in Japan, which recently hosted the major multi-sport event, the Olympic games, however, things turned south for the country to be the hosts for the club world cup.

After Japan pulled out to be the hosts due to Covid-19, South Africa and United Arab Emirates (UAE) placed their bids to host the tournament, but UAE were hand-picked as the favorites.

With United Arab Emirates being the new hosts of the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup, South Africa’s top forwards will take part in this tournament.

Percy Tau’s Al Ahly and Thulani Sereo’s Al Jazira, will have an opportunity to showcase their attributes as they will gear up to lead their teams to victory.

The newly signed Al Ahly player Tau, will feature in the club world cup for the second time, as he made his first show to the tournament in 2016 with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Serero who helped his side to win the Arabian Gulf League last season will participate in the tournament for the first time in his career.

Although the tournament has been pushed to early 2022, no dates or times have yet been released following the confirmation of the delay of the tournament.

Teams that qualified for the Fifa Club World Cup tournament are:

The hosts’ Al Jazira

England’s Chelsea

Egyptian giants, Al Ahly

and New Zealand’s Auckland City.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba