TV commentator and ex-Australian player nabbed over ‘domestic violence’

Johannesburg – Australian police arrested former Australian cricket player and Channel Nine cricket commentator Michael Slater on charges of domestic violence.

According to a released statement from police, the 51-year-old has been taken to police custody (Sydney’s northern beaches) after he was arrested from his home on Wednesday morning.

“Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command commenced an investigation yesterday, after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 12 October 2021,” the statement read.

“Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20am today, and spoke with a 51-year-old man,” police said in a statement.

It is alleged that these charges emerges following the social media harsh post and the police classified the case as domestic violence.

The 51-year-old caused controversy in May, after he accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of having ‘blood on his hands’ over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The veteran cricketer took to his social media to mock the minister.

This comes after the Australian minister imposed a two-week ban on Australian citizens returning from India amid its high rate of coronavirus infection at that time.

He faces charges of using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.

Slatter will hear his fate when his case is heard in court soon.

During his days in the field of play, Slatter was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests and 42 ODIs scoring 5312 and 987 runs respectively.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba