TTM hopes for PSL come back after Zeca Marques appointed new head coach

Johannesburg – Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) completed the appointment of Jose ‘Zeca’ Marques as their new head coach.

The club agreed to terms with Marques on a two-year deal with the GladAfrica Championship side.

His appointment comes at a time, where the Limpopo side is eager for a sensational return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

TTM currently occupies position 13, and the club is determined to reach the top three in the log to secure the opportunity to advance to PSL.

Marques who returns to South African football once more, will take over the reins at Vhadau vhadamani following Dylann Kerr’s resignation this March.

The club released a statement on Tuesday describing the unveiling of former Swallows headman as a major breakthrough for the club.

“He comes with extensive experience from both National First Division/GladAfrica Championship Division and Premier Soccer League which will be of great value add to the football club,” statement read.

“Coach Zeca would be joined by former Premier Soccer league goal poacher Mr. Mulondo

Sikhweivhilu as his Assistant Coach.

“We are enthusiastic and inspired as a club and strongly have faith that both Coach Zeca

and Assistant Coach Sikhwivhilu together with our current technical team will be able to

navigate titanic vessel of Vhadau vha Damani to the right route,” statement read.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba