TS Galaxy sends strong warning to AmaZulu ahead of clash

TS Galaxy has warned Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu that they will not be pushovers when they meet in the DSTV Premiership clash tonight. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Going into this match, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic said his side will be aiming to grab full points as they work hard to improve their standing on the log. The currently languish in an unusual 14th spot.

In their last meeting with Usuthu, the Rockets were humiliated in their own backyard after suffering a 1-0 defeat in October 2021. However, they boosted their confidence when they knocked the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, out of the Nedbank Cup.

If they walk away with a victory in tonight’s encounter, TS Galaxy could find themselves climbing up the log to 11th position.

But what makes Ramovic optimistic despite a string of poor results in the league is that his side has regained good performance in the Nedbank Cup.

“I think the positive we are taking from our last match is that we managed to beat Chiefs and we didn’t concede any goal,” said Ramovic. “So, we have to work on our attack now. We have to recover and see who is available and how we can refresh the team.”

The encounter between AmaZulu and TS Galaxy is the only DStv Premiership fixture scheduled for tonight.

