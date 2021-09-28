TS Galaxy sack Owen Da Gama, Shaun Bartlett appointed as interim coach

Johannesburg – TS Galaxy has fired coach Owen Da Gama after the club have endured turbulent times since the start of 2021/22 DStv Premiership season.

The club issued a statement on Monday, announcing that Da Gama has been relieved from his duties with immediate effect.

“TS Galaxy FC has parted ways with Coach Owen Da Gama.

“This is one of those bitter pills that we had to swallow, given the kind of contribution that Coach Owen has made,” a statement read.

“Unfortunately, we have had a faulty start to the season and with football being a result-driven business, decisions like this are bound to be taken at some point or another if results aren’t forthcoming. Our new focus from now on is to get the team back on track,” the statement further read.

Da Gama was appointed as TS Galaxy head coach this year in January and has failed to live upon his promises to make the team fly high, as he previously promised when he took over the reins.

As Da Gama face the door, the club made announced current assistant manager Shaun Bartlett as the interim head coach for TS Galaxy.

According to the club chairman, Tim Sukazi, Bartlett’s appointment comes following his successful journey, having to serve as a head coach for Pretoria University and Golden Arrows.

“Shaun Bartlett is not a novice in the head coaching role. His success as a coach speaks volumes. In 2014/15, he steered Lamontville Golden Arrows to greatness winning the National First Division (NFD),” Sukazi said.

“He is very much up for the challenge,” he added.

Speaking about his new role, Bartlett said he is saddened to hear of the departure of his colleague after they had a tough season.

“It is always sad when a fellow colleague is relieved of his duties. I’ve been requested by the club to take over on an interim basis and see how we can turn things around and try and get the best out of the players,” Bartlett said.

“The next game is the most important one. Coach Owen had done several good things here. We must build on that and not disregard some of the things he has done here. We’ve got to pay tribute to the coach for what he has done in such a short space of time,” Bartlett stated.

Bartlett will be expected to fix the house when TS Galaxy faces Sekhukhune United at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

“The priority now is to prepare for Sekhukhune and get the players to be in the right frame of mind. So far, we’ve done well at home. We need to get that first win under our belt. The sooner the better,” Bartlett addressed.

Thomas Lethoba