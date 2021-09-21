Tributes pours in for late ‘amputee-athlete’ Xolani Luvuno

Johannesburg – Messages of condolence continued to flood in following the passing of amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno.

Athletics fraternity and notable people took to Twitter to express their sadness at the loss of South African rising star who passed away on Monday, 20 September 2021.

Luvuno’s mentor, Hein Venter, announced in Facebook post, that South Africa has lost a rising star that he defined as an “absolute angel who touched so many lives”.

However, Venter did not disclose circumstances surrounding the athlete’s death.

“Tragic way for a life full of smiles and gratitude to end,” Venter wrote in his post.

Venter described an amputee athlete as a dedicated son under his wing, as he became a devoted mentee, always showing eagerness to strive for success.

“He was a son to me, a friend, and a hero to all of us who were inspired by his incredible bravery, we appreciated your humility,” Venter penned down a heartful tribute to the athlete.

Before he made his name in the Comrades Marathon in 2016 Venter met Luvuyo who at that time was homeless and a drug addict.

Venter said at that the time he saw Luvuno, his leg had been amputated due to cancer.

He turned his life around and became a renowned athlete in the Comrades Marathon and excelled well.

The amputee athlete made spectacular history when he reached the Comrades’ final stretch a full 90 minutes before the cut-off, crossing the line in a staggering 15 hours and 30 minutes.

Social media hailed Luvuno as the best athlete despite his amputated leg.

Twitter was flooded with heartfelt tributes coming from various parts of society at large:

Such sad news, rest in peace Xolani Luvuno. 🕊️ You were an inspiration to many! 🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/itWIixqnPE — Leandri Janse van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) September 20, 2021

So sad to read that this brave, dedicated and inspiring athlete Xolani Luvuno has passed. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/yXdYsRZcHe — Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) September 21, 2021

Dedicated my morning run to the late Xolani Luvuno. Rest in eternal peace.#runningwithTumiSole #FETCHYOURBODY2021 pic.twitter.com/by8lFMi9ve — NTT (@NTT23) September 21, 2021

Heart broken to hear the news that Xolani Luvuno has passed away. His mentor describes him as someone who baked cakes from crumbs. Xolani’s story has inspired so many people as his life of drugs and being homeless into an athlete that thrived. Rest in Power #XolaniLuvuno pic.twitter.com/O4dz46F7gM — #luckygordy (@LuckyGordy) September 21, 2021

What sad news 💔 RIP Xolani Luvuno 💔 pic.twitter.com/HXyYQbYjbE — Vaccinated Reesie (@justReesie) September 20, 2021

