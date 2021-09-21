REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Tributes pours in for late ‘amputee-athlete’ Xolani Luvuno

By Thomas Lethoba
The late amputee athletic Xolani Luvuno hailed as a hero. Picture: Twitter @ComradesRace

Johannesburg – Messages of condolence continued to flood in following the passing of amputee-athlete Xolani Luvuno.

Athletics fraternity and notable people took to Twitter to express their sadness at the loss of South African rising star who passed away on Monday, 20 September 2021.

Luvuno’s mentor, Hein Venter, announced in Facebook post, that South Africa has lost a rising star that he defined as an “absolute angel who touched so many lives”.

However, Venter did not disclose circumstances surrounding the athlete’s death.

“Tragic way for a life full of smiles and gratitude to end,” Venter wrote in his post.

Venter described an amputee athlete as a dedicated son under his wing, as he became a devoted mentee, always showing eagerness to strive for success.

“He was a son to me, a friend, and a hero to all of us who were inspired by his incredible bravery, we appreciated your humility,” Venter penned down a heartful tribute to the athlete.

Before he made his name in the Comrades Marathon in 2016 Venter met Luvuyo who at that time was homeless and a drug addict.

Venter said at that the time he saw Luvuno, his leg had been amputated due to cancer.

He turned his life around and became a renowned athlete in the Comrades Marathon and excelled well.

The amputee athlete made spectacular history when he reached the Comrades’ final stretch a full 90 minutes before the cut-off, crossing the line in a staggering 15 hours and 30 minutes.

Social media hailed Luvuno as the best athlete despite his amputated leg.

Twitter was flooded with heartfelt tributes coming from various parts of society at large:

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.