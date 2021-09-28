Top SA referee Victor Gomes to officiate FIFA World Cup qualifier encounter

Johannesburg – The prolific South African referee Victor Gomes will officiate the crucial upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifier match between Libya vs Egypt on 11 October 2021.

The 38-year-old is set to take full charge of Africa’s prominent sides.

The country’s top official is one of the most respected top match officials in the world having been called to officiate big matches across the globe and the continent.

Gomes was amongst notable referees that were selected to officiate this year’s Tokyo Olympics, in which reserved him as South Africa’s second local referee to appear at the major tournament, just after Jerome Damon.

He also officiated the semifinals of CAF Champions League in a match between Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis.

The match official who is mainly referred to as the ‘dramatic match official’ will be assisted by his South African counterparts Zakhele Siwela and Athenkosi Ndongeni.

The fourth official for this North African derby will be Eugene Mdluli.

Nigeria’s Babagana Kachalla will be the Match Commissioner for this potentially highly charged encounter.

This match will be played at Benina Marturs Stadium in Benghazi, Libya and is scheduled to kick-off at 21h00.

Post the qualifiers matches, Gomes will officiate two big CAF inter-club matches involving African giants Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba