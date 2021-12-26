Top 5 South African coaches shown the exit door this season

Johannesburg – Over this season, several coaches in the top-flight and the second division of South African football were shown the door following a run of poor results while they were at the helm of their clubs.

Gavin Hunt

It doesn’t rain but it pours for Gavin Hunt, who has been sacked more than two times in a period of a year.

Hunt who took charge as Kaizer Chiefs coach last year, was shown the exit door this year in May, after a stir of poor results after Chiefs failed to reach the top eight.

Following his departure at Naturena side, Hunt went to join Chippa United, however, he failed to impress the chairman of the club Siviwe ‘Chippa Mpangesi, who placed him on suspension, and a few days later, the embattled hunt’s contract was terminated.

2. Brandon Truter

Truter was relieved of his duties as Swallows F.C head coach after the defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

Following a defeat to Chiefs the club came to a decision to part ways with Truter and the entire coaching staff with immediate effect.

3. Dan Malesela

Dan Malesela and Chippa United drama resurfaced yet again, as Malesela was relieved from his duties at the Chilli Boys.

This time around, it was bad news, as the tensions were high between Malesela and the club, and according to Siviwe Mpangesi he said that Malesela will not be allowed to coach the Chilli Boys.

4. Owen Da Gama

Following a string of poor results at the start of this season’s DSTV Premiership, TS Galaxy severed ties with Da Gama.

Da Gama joined Galaxy in January after the club parted ways with Dan Malesela.

5. Joel Masutha

Pretoria Callies parted ways with Masutha after the club dwelled at the bottom end of the GladAfrica Championship table, Masutha was fired from his position with immediate effect.

