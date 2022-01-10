Johannesburg- Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon took on Burkina Faso lightweights in the much-awaited opening match of the 33rd edition of the biennial finals at the 60 000 capacity Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon yesterday.

Cameroon came away with an easy victory, beating their opponents 2-1.

Ethiopa meanwhile, lost to Cape Verde, 1-0.

Postponed on three occasions, Cameroon 2022 was initially set for June 2021 but was brought forward to January last year to avoid Cameroon’s rainy season.

Then it was again delayed to this January because of Covid-19.

The number of spectators has been capped at 80 000 for the home team and 60 000 for other matches.

This week’s Afcon fixtures:

Group C: Morocco vs Ghana, 6 pm; Comoros vs Gabon, 9 pm

Tuesday:

Group E: Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 3 pm,

Group D: Nigeria vs Egypt, 6 pm; Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 9 pm

Wednesday:

Group F: Tunisia vs Mali, 3 pm;

Mauritania vs Gambia, 6 pm

Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 9 pm

Thursday:

Group A: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 6 pm;

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 9 pm

Friday:

Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, 3 pm;

Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 6 pm

Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, 6 pm; Gabon vs Ghana, 9 pm

Saturday:

Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, 6 pm;

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 9 pm.

