The Citizens unveil Brice Ambina as their latest signing ahead of second round of the PSL’s Premiership season

Johannesburg – Cape Town City have confirmed the signing up of Cameroon midfielder Brice Ambina as they move a notch up in their preparations for the second round of the DStv Premiership season that is now in full swing.

The Cape Town-based side announced that the 20-year-old midfielder’s arrival at The Citizens will help beef up and strengthen their midfield.

Ambina’s joining the ranks of the former MTN8 champions marks the third acquisition in a matter of weeks after they parted ways with Abdul Ajagun, Fagrie Lakay and Abbubaker Mobara.

The Cameroon international player penned down a four-year contract with coach Eric Tinkler’s outfit, whereby the midfielder is expected to stay until 2026.

Rising as a promising star player, Ambina has previously represented the west African nation at under-20 level, and he hopes to feature for the senior national team in the not too distant future.

Speaking of Ambina’s arrival at the club, City mentor Tinkler commented on the arrival of the youngster, adding that he hopes the player will make a significant impact in the team.

“He is a highly-talented player and I think he will be a massive introduction to our team. We are happy to have him on board,” said Tinkler.

Apart from Ambina, The Citizens have also secured the services of Mogamat May from Hanover Park FC and Venezuelan international star Darwin Gonzales.

Tinkler’s side returns to domestic action for their Nedbank Cup Last 32 round clash away to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author