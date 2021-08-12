The Citizens announce signing up of keeper Marques

Johannesburg – PSL outfit Cape Town City on Thursday announced the signing up of Portuguese-Angolan keeper Hugo Marques.

Marques, 35, is the second experienced keeper to join the Citizens after Bafana Bafana goalminder Darren Keet, who was signed to replace departed of Dutchman Peter Leeuwenburgh.

Cape Town-born Keet joined City as a free agent after a brief spell with national first division side Cape United. Another new shot-stopper in their books is Bongani Mpandle signed from Maritzburg United.

The last club Marques played for is Portuguese professional club SC Farense.

📝| The club is delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese-Angolan international goalkeeper Hugo Marques! Welcome Patrão 👋🇵🇹🇦🇴#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/BCoUhHDvSA — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 12, 2021

Sunday Worl

Author



Xolile Mtshazo