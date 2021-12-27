The best moments that Sundowns Ladies experienced in 2021

Johannesburg – It became a magnificent year for the Brazilians Ladies as they proved their dominance in the South African top-flight and in the continent walking away as ladies team of the year.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies ascension to the pinnacle of its victories was not without hiccups, as Masandawana women distinguished themselves from other clubs.

The Brazilians produced superb displays throughout their campaign.

Here are five defining moments.

Being crowned CAF Champions of 2021

The Kabo-Yellow had a full blast season, as they placed their warm hands in the Caf Women’s Champions League title, after their 2-0 win over Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana last month.

2019 didn’t fare well for Lelona Daweti.She nursed her ankle from a torn ligament. She made a promise & fulfilled it. She said “my comeback will make up for all the time lost”

Her return comprises a tally of 13 goals in all competitions🏆🏆🏆#ForceBehindSundownsLadiesTreble. pic.twitter.com/sa36aUQnwU — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) December 11, 2021

2. Attaining stars on top of their badge

Then Chloorkop Ladies matched the notable feat that was achieved by their male counterparts who won the Caf Champions League in 2016, as they now have a star on top of their badge.

3. Rated amongst best teams in the world

Banyana Ba Style became the very first South African team to win the Champions league, and their significant victory made Sundowns the second-best club in the world to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League titles after Spanish side, Barcelona.

4. Winning the South African top-flight league (SAFA National Women’s League)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies completed a remarkable season in the SAFA National Women’s League by being crowned HollywoodSuperBets Champions.

Top of the morning @Masandawana! Let’s see how YOU are feeling this morning👆 Do share your favourite Hollywoodbets Super League moment/s with us! #HollywoodbetsSuperLeague Champions🏆 pic.twitter.com/fGwzKXJcDe — Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) December 6, 2021

Their record was phenomenal, setting them on course for the championship after going unbeaten in all 21 matches, scoring 82 goals and only conceding a miserly 12.

