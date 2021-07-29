Team SA: How they fared on Day 6 – Thursday

Johannesburg – Swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett both won their women’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals, in 2:19.33 and 2:22.08, respectively. They are 1st and 4th fastest heading into Friday’s final, reports teamsa.co.za

The men’s hockey team beat Germany 4-3 in a thrilling Pool B match. Team SA were represented across six different codes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. This is how they fared.

CYCLING

Men’s BMX, quarter-finals: Alex Limberg finished 6th in his heat over three runs, with his best being his final effort. He scored 18 points and failed to reach the semi-finals There were four heats of six riders. Those ranked 1st to 4th in each heat qualified for the semi-finals

GOLF

Men’s first round: Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot an opening round 3-under par 68 to sit five strokes behind early leader Sepp Straka (63) in the men’s golf competition. Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz were two back on 65. Garrick Higgo was 1-under par through 14 holes when lightning forced the suspension of play

HOCKEY

Men’s pool B: South Africa 4 Germany 3: Mustaphaa Cassiem scored the winner in the 48th minute as South Africa came from behind to win. Germany had gone ahead in the 8th minute before Matthew Guise-Brown struck from a penalty corner in the 9th minute and Craig Keenan put SA 2-1 up in the 13th minute. But goals in the 22nd and 24th minute edged Germany ahead in the game, 3-2. Nic Spooner levelled matters in the 45th minute before Cassiem struck three minutes later.

SWIMMING

Women’s breaststroke, semi-final: Kaylene Corbett produced her second personal best inside 24 hours by winning her semi-final with a blistering final 50m, touching the wall in 2:22.08.

Women’s breaststroke, semi-final: Tatjana Schoenmaker won her 200m breaststroke semi-final in 2:19.33 to qualify fastest for Friday’s final. She is over 1 second quicker than any other finalist.

Men’s 200m Individual Medley, semi-final: Matthew Sates, who turned 18 yesterday, finished 8th in his semi-final in 1:58.75. That left him in 14th spot overall and he was unable to qualify for Friday’s final.

WATERPOLO

Men’s Group A. Hungary 23 South Africa 1: South Africa were up against in when they took on gold medal favourites Hungary. South Africa had to wait until the fourth quarter to score their only goal of the match, through Nicholas Rodda. The end of quarter scores shows Hungary’s total domination: 4-0, 9-0, 17-0, 23-1.

STILL TO COME

SAILING

Men’s Skiff, 49ers, races 5 and 6: Benji Daniel and Alex Burger

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight), races 5 and 6: Leo Davis

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly, Heats –7.54pm (12.54pm): Matthew Sates

Men’s 100m Butterfly, Heats –7.56pm (12.56pm): Chad le Clos

– teamsa.co.za

