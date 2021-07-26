Team SA: All the latest from day 3 at the Olympics

Johannesburg – Morning action on Monday saw Tatjana Schoemaker continue her winning ways to qualify fastest for the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke, reports teamsa.co.za

Bianca Buitendag advanced to the women’s surfing quarter-finals. In the men’s triathlon, 2016 Rio bronze medallist Henri Schoeman withdrew during the 10km run. The men’s Sevens rugby beat Ireland.

A look at how Team SA fared on Monday. Brackets denotes SA time.

RUGBY SEVENS

Men’s Pool C: South Africa 33 Ireland 14: The bronze medallists from Rio 2016 shook off some rust when brushing aside Ireland in their Olympic opener. The South Africans ran in four tries, Tries by Zain Davids, Impi Visser, Justin Geduld, Chris Dry and Stedman Gans. The lead was 14-7 at half-time. They meet Kenya in their second match tonight. Kenya lost their opening game 189-14 to the USA.

SURFING

Women’s heats, round 3: Bianca Buitendag knocked out seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia to advance to the quarter-finals (Tuesday) where she will meet Puerto Rico’s Yolanda Hopkins. She scored 7.10 on her first wave and 6.83 on her second wave for a total of 13.93 to outclass Gilmore who scored 6.17 and 3.83 for 10.00. “She had a dream heat, she was on fire. No she’s into the quarter-finals and there’s a long way to go still but we’re so excited,” said Team SA surfing manager Greg Emslie.

SWIMMING

Women’s 100m breaststroke, semi-final 2: Tatjana Schoenmaker led from start to finish to beat Olympic champion Lilly King, who had been unbeaten in the event since 2015. The South African clocked 1:05.07, which was slightly off her Olympic record 1:04.82 from Sunday night, but she was always in control. Schoenmaker went through halfway in 30.48sec, some 0.22 ahead of King, and she held her lead on the way home, slightly extending her advantage to 0.33 at the end. The South African looks firmly on track to pick up double gold at these Games.

TRIATHLON

Men’s Individual, Final: Henri Schoeman did not finish. The bronze medallist at Rio 2016 had gone into the race carrying knee and ankle injuries, with the right ankle being the worst problem. “I can’t push off the foot and haven’t been able to run on the road for three weeks,” he told us before the race. He had been hoping treatment and anti-inflammatories would help him see it through but it wasn’6t to be. Schoeman had completed the 1500m swim and 40km cycling in the leading group heading into the 10km run transition. On the run the pain intensified and he was forced to withdraw with two laps (5km) remaining.

STILL TO COME

CYCLING

Men’s Mountain Bike, Final – 3.00pm (8.00am): The 4.1km circuit (plus a 1.3km start loop) is located near the city of Izu, approximately 150km from Tokyo. The course was designed and built by South African expert Nick Flores, who also built the 2012 and 2016 Olympic courses and the Pietermaritzburg World Championship and World Cup course. Team SA’s Alan Hatherly is a real medal prospect, as are Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Tom Pidcock (GBR) and Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland).

HOCKEY

Women’s Pool A – 6.30pm (11.30am): South Africa come up against Great Britain at Oi Hockey Stadium. South Africa went down 2-0 to Ireland in their opener, while GBR lost 2-1 against Germany. The pool standings are: Netherlands, Ireland, Germany all 3pts, South Africa, GBR and India 0pts.

RUGBY SEVENS

Men’s Pool C – 7pm (12 noon): South Africa vs Kenya: Two teams familiar with each other having played plenty times against one another on the World Sevens circuit. This match ends off the day’s programme.

SWIMMING

Men’s 200m butterfly, Heat 6 – 7.30pm (12.30pm): The 2012 Olympic champion Chad le Clos goes off in the final heat, knowing exactly what needs to be done to qualify for the semi-finals. Swimming in lane five there shouldn’t be any anxious moments and Le Clos has looked sharp and focused in preparation. Also in the same heat is Ethan du Preez, in lane eight. In lane four is the pre-Games gold medal favourite Kristof Milak of Hungary.

Women’s 200m IM, Heat 2 – 7.38pm (12.38pm): Rebecca Meder has a tough task ahead of her and she takes to the water in lane eight. Swimming in her first Olympics, the 18-year-old has an entry time of 2:12.84 and will have done well if she reaches the last 16.

– teamsa.co.za

