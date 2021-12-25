Tatjana Schoenmaker: SA’s Olympic hero of the year

Johannesburg – South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker became a prolific hero for the country during her spell at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where she scooped two crucial medals in Japan to raise the flag of Mzansi.

The Breaststroke swimmer won the gold medal after setting the world record in the 200-metre breaststroke and also scooped the silver medal in the 100-metre breaststroke.

She became the world record holder in the long course 200 women’s breaststroke with a time of 2:18.95.

What. A. Moment. An unbelievable swim and a new World Record from Tatjana Schoenmaker in the women's 200m breaststroke, handing #RSA their first gold medal of #Tokyo2020!@fina1908 @TeamSA2020 #Swimming pic.twitter.com/P4xroaAx0d — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

Her 200m breaststroke triumph proved to be South Africa’s sole gold medal in Japan and was her country’s first female medal in an Olympic pool since the great Penny Heyns took bronze in 2000.

The 24-year-old was qualified to represent South Africa at this year’s Summer Olympics, where she presented the country and came victorious in all contests she took part in.

The swimming champion scooped Sportswoman of the Year award during the Gauteng sports awards held this year.

Congratulations to TATJANA SCHOENMAKER (Aquatics) WINNER of the 10th Edition Gauteng Sport Awards IN THE CATEGORY SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR. #GSA21#GPSportAwards#GautengSportAwards pic.twitter.com/mqqibaURhv — #GSA21 #GPSportAwards (@GPSportAwards) November 13, 2021

