Swallows F.C big boss warns fans: ‘Boycott, I’ll sell this club’

Johannesburg – With the Dube Birds grasping at straws this season, fans are fuming over the club’s failure to find their form in the DStv Premiership.

Some of the fans have threatened to protest, should the team fail to secure a win against the under-fire Kaizer Chiefs.

Maswaiswai as they are popularly known are tied up at the foot of the table on eight points from their last 11 games played.

Swallows are on the relegation spot, and are on risk of heading to the GladAfrica Championship, should the team fail to win their upcoming matches.

The club’s big boss David Mogashoa, says it is still early days to say the team has failed.

Moreover, he has threatened to sell the club after intercepting messages surfaced on social media regarding a planned protest by a faction of supporters for the Sunday clash.

“Boycott, I will sell this club [Swallows FC]!,” said the furious Mogashoa.

“I have asked the fans [Moroka Swallows Supporters] several times to be patient with the team because we are going through a bad spell,” he addressed.

Mogashowa’s remarks to lambast fans has been linked to Amakhosi’s defiant top brass Bobby Motaung when he said he won’t take orders from fans.

In 2011 Motaung said: “As for those who dream that Bobby Motaung must step down, that Bobby Motaung must go, it is a dream!

“Bobby Motaung goes nowhere. I’m not elected here [Kaizer Chiefs]. I was not appointed by ANC or IFP… I will be here as long as this company exists,” hinted out Motaung.

Football fans labelled club bosses as arrogant and perceive staunch supporters worthless.

The Birds will host the Glamour Boys on Sunday at the Dobsonville stadium in a DStv Premiership clash.

Supporters are not allowed inside the stadium.

Kickoff for the match is at 15:30.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author