SuperSport United star Teboho Mokoena’s strike puts Bafana in safe hands

Johannesburg – SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s early strike in the match against Zimbabwe has secured Bafana Bafana an opportunity to advance to the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, this will be decided by the upcoming encounter where Bafana will go head-to-head with Ghana on Sunday.

A win or draw for Bafana, will secure Hugo Broos’ lads a chance to the next round of the qualifiers.

Mokoena’s superb goal came in the 26th minute of the first half to the match, thanks to Keagen Dolly’s assist that helped versatile midfielder to find back of the net.

Bafana walked away with a clean 1-0 victory over the Warriors at the FNB stadium on Thursday evening.

This end result, placed Bafana on safe hands in their Group G table, with three points clear of nearest rivals Ghana, who were held to a draw by Ethiopia earlier in the day.

Speaking over his crucial goal, Mokoena, who became man of the match, said after cracking the code with his stellar goal, this made him emotional and happy to be taking the country to the next level.

“Fairly enough me and my teammate we spoke about it before the game, that if I can score a goal, it will take us to the next round of the qualifiers,” Mokoena said.

“Surprisingly, while playing for AFCON my goal took us to the knockout stage and it further took us to the Olympics goal, life is very weird, it’s amazing on how I score vital goals,” added Mokoena.

However, Bafana’s headman said he was far from being satisfied with his team’s performance, as the team could have done better than their hard-fought 1-0 win.

“I was happy that we won, but I was far from satisfied with the performance,” Broos said.

“I think we play against an opponent that was more aggressive than us and I really didn’t recognise my team in this game.

While heading into the final match of the round, the South African national side will be guests to the Black Stars and the kick-off for the match is at 21:00.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Thomas Lethoba