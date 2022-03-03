SuperSport, Believe Perform partner to improve athletes’ mental health

In an effort to help school learner sportsmen with mental health issues, SuperSport has teamed up with Believe Perform, a mental health institute.

The partnership will see the pan-African sports channel capitalise on making the lives of the learners bearable by offering them mental health training and encouraging them to find the balance between physical and mental fitness.

Lerato Malekutu, a media liaison at Believe Perform, said on Thursday the collaboration will further use expert-led visual learning resources to promote a healthy balance for sports personnel.

“The partnership will be looking to improve access to mental health resources available in schools and helping more athletes, parents, and coaches to stay mentally healthy, in and out of the sport,” said Malekutu.

The partnership will also provide a platform for applied and practical tools to help build positive mental health habits. “As part of this partnership, SuperSport Schools will have access to a suite of mental health resources to promote awareness and encourage best practice among their community,” she said.

Schools that fall under the “SuperSport Schools network” will receive a starter pack of resources to get them started on the road to furthering their proficiency in this area.

SuperSport Schools general manager Gerhard Steyn said the impact of Covid-19 in schools has revealed that mental health is needed.

“We are delighted to welcome Believe Perform as our mental health partner and to be giving our young athletes this fundamental support to lead balanced and successful sporting lives,” said Steyn.

Among notable sports ambassadors who took part in the initiative was Netball South Africa captain Bongi Msomi, who said mental health is crucial, and it plays a critical role in the physical health of an athlete’s journey.

“Mental health is as equally important as the physical health of an athlete’s journey,” shared Msomi. “A healthy and a positive mind is a winner on its own, so it is very exciting that SuperSport Schools and Believe Perform are giving young sportsmen and women this opportunity.

“Expectations and challenges in sport can get overwhelming, and only those who are mentally fit can be sustained and will peak gradually in their performance.”

The programme will be supported by a year-round curriculum, including expert-hosted webinars encouraging the use of mental health and skills building.

