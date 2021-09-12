Sundowns vs Chiefs: PSL giants go to war

Johannesburg – Goliaths of South African top flight league will go head-to-head in the DSTV Premiership encounter this afternoon, where Kaizer Chiefs will look to avenge themselves against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The glamour boys suffered a disappointing loss when the two met less than a month ago MTN 8 Cup, where Masandawana humiliated the Naturena side 2-1 on penalty shoot-out to advance into semi-finals.

During press conference in their preparations to the clash with the reigning champions, Chiefs’ head coach Stuart Baxter stressed the need to invest in good performance to clinch victory over Sundowns.

“The players have to concentrate on putting in a good performance and let the result come from that good performance.

That will take concentration. We are aware of the fact that this is a big game and we are looking forward to it,” Baxter said.

The Ka Bo Yellow giants will be favorites of the encounter as the team will come determined to retain their customary position in the log table.

Both teams share four points with two games played in the 2021/22 DSTV campaign, with Sundowns sitting under Chiefs in the top flight.

Squad changes ahead of the game:

The good news for the glamour boys is Lebogang Manyama will be back on the action today, however, Baxter has dwelled to place him on substitutions to be a possible replacement.

Chiefs has only three players who will not join the tantilising encounter due to injuries, this includes likes of Leonardo Castro, Siyabonga Ngezana and Dumisani Zuma.

With their rivals welcoming back their key prominent players, Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Grant Kekana, the likes of Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Gift Motupa and Khuliso Mudau will miss today’s match.

Here’s how both teams line up for the encounter:

Sundowns starting XI: 14. Onyango (C), 7. Lakay, 28. De Reuck, 40. Coetze, 4. G. Kekana, 27. Morena, 15. Jali, 18. Zwane, 10. Sirino.

Chiefs starting XI: 44. Bvuma,23. Hlanti, 3. Mathoho (C), 4. Cardoso, 29 Dube, 45. Blom, 17. Alexander, 24. Nange,10. Dolly, 11. Billiat, 9. Nurković

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba