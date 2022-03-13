Sundowns used dirty tricks – Mosimane

AN emotional and livid AL AHLY Pitso Mosimane has slammed Mamelodi Sundowns and says that the club and its supporters must stop harassing him and they must leave him alone.

Mosimane was speaking after the CAF Champions League defending champs were defeated 1-0 by the Brazilians at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns’ win means that “Ka bo Yellow” has made history by beating Al Ahly back to back for the first time. In late February, Thapelo Morena’s late stunner in Cairo gave the Brazilians three points and they leaped to the top of Group A standings with seven points.

On Saturday, Peter Shalulile directed Lyle Lakay’s corner kick into the net and the goal was enough to keep the Chloorkop-based outfit on top of the log. With 10 points under their belt, Sundowns are almost guaranteed a place in the Last 8 tournaments, with two rounds of matches remaining. Ahly is sitting on position number two with four points in their bag.

After the match, Mosimane congratulated his opponents and said that they deserved to win the points but he lashed out for the bad treatment he got again in South Africa. Mosimane added that the pressure was also on Sundowns to win the Champions League.

“There is always drama when I come here. There’s too many things that are personal to me,” Mosimane cried.

“It is unbelievable, I don’t want to talk about it now. I will talk about it in my book or in my documentary and you will be shocked. They are still after me these people, they will not leave me alone – I have moved on. I have left them with a very good team, they have three coaches. What do they want? They won! I did my best at the team and I am gone. What do they want to achieve? It’s very dirty and I will reveal it all one day, there is a lot. There’s one person behind this and you guys know the person.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach explained further: “I don’t have a problem with the match. They won fair and the goal was legitimate, even in Cairo, they won fair. The game is played on the pitch. I am strong, they cannot break me or deal with me. I was at Sundowns many years ago. I was there during the time of Dr. Itsweng, during the time of the Krok family – I played for the team.

“Even during the Tsichlas family and the current owners, I was there. Why use underhand stuff and other things? They are a big team, it’s very sad and I don’t know what to do. But I do not want to make excuses, we did not lose because of all those things in the background. In football, I am strong and powerful. We just have t0 win our two remaining matches in Cairo,” Mosimane said.

