Sundowns strengthen squad after signing Pule Maraisane

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns are set to complete the marquee signing of Pule Maraisane.

Maraisane makes a sensational comeback, as he was loaned to Cape Town All Stars last season.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena announced that the Chloorkop side will finalise the deal of acquiring the services of the 26-year-old star who currently plays for Cape Town All Stars in the second division, GladAfrica Championship.

Maraisane enjoyed short-spell of his career in Turkey before returning home to join the Orlando Pirates, however, he did not feature for the Sea Robbers.

He was supposed to have closed a significant deal with Pirates before he disappeared from the local football scene and later resurfaced at Cape Town All-Stars.

Speaking during the post-match on Sunday, after Sundowns thrashed Swallows with 3-0 victory, Mokwena said the team is on massive roll out to beef up the squad.

“We’ve signed Pule Maraisane, who is working extremely hard to get into the best physical condition.”

“We train to make sure that everyone is ready and understands the schemes as well as the tactical culture,” revealed Mokwena.

“This is the work that we do here because we need every player – and there’s still a lot of them that will get more opportunities.

George Maluleka has been fantastic at training, Lesedi Kapinga is showing some rejuvenation and fight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masandawana has signed six new players on five-year contracts during the transfer window.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba