Sundowns beef up with new sports director from Denmark

Denmark-born coach Flemming Berg was unveiled as Mamelodi Sundowns’ new sports director on Monday.

Beg will be tasked with combining and coordinating operations of the club including ladies football, youth development and various academies, as well as other projects that the club is embarking on.

“He was with the Denmark Football Federation for the last seven years,” said Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe during the announcement.

“He is a former scout of Chelsea and has worked for some of the biggest sporting brands in the world. He played a role and assisted getting Denmark from being ranked 43rd in the world, a very high and respectable ranking.”

Berg, who has developed talent for the Danish teams, said his work will be seen through his character.

He shared: “You will get to see my work in the coming years. It’s an honour to be here, it’s a fantastic continent and a great country. I’m an open-minded person and I have an ability to include everyone in my work. I want to assist the club to get to new heights.”

Motsepe said the negotiations with the coach started a while ago, adding that the Brazilians’ co-coaches – Manqoba Mangqithi, Steve Komphela, and Rulani Mokwena – were on the same page with the club.

Motsepe explained: “Talks started in the middle of 2021 and we have spoken to our coaches and reasoned with them. We had lengthy discussions [with them] and luckily, they are football academics and forward thinkers, and they understand what’s more important for the club.”

