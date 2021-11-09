VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Strong headache for Hugo Broos as Bafana faces injury blows

By Thomas Lethoba
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 12: New Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos addresses the media at a press conference at SAFA House on May 12, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 69-year-old Belgium national has been appointed South Africa mentor ahead of the start of 2022 Soccer World Cup qualification. (Photo by Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd)

Johannesburg – There’s a late injury blow for Bafana Bafana on the eve of their all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as three key players have been ruled out.

It’s a terrible headache for Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who was eager to see green pastures with his trusted men ahead of their clash against the Zimbabwean warriors on Thursday.

The Sekhukhune United attacking midfielder Yusuf Maart has been ruled out for the upcoming qualifiers encounter picking up an injury.

Maart has been replaced by SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti  will miss the action on Thursday, after he was forced to out of the squad after tearing his Achilles tendon ruptures.

The AmaZulu’s Tercious Malepe received a squad call-up to replace the defender.

Broos turned to Malepe to step in the squad, in which marks his second call up after he last appeared for the national team during the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

While Broos seemingly faces injury blows, suspensions has also hindered his plans, as the Royal AM’s goal-scoring machine  Victor Letsoalo will miss the action after he picked back-to-back yellows cards.

While caution was taken with the suspension of Victor Letsoalo for the first game, an additional player was added to the initial 23-man squad.

Broos named his 23-man squad for the clash against Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Tercious Malepe (Amazulu), Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD, Portugal)

Midfielders: Sphelelo Sithole (Belenenses SAD, Portugal), Thabani Zuke (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Jesse Donn (SuperSport United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Forwards: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC),  Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Pule Mmodi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

The Broos side will welcome The Warriors at the FNB stadium on Thursday the 11 November.

Kick-off is at 21h00 SA local time.

Bafana will play their away game on Sunday 14 November, and kick-off time is at 21h00 SA local time.

All matches will be broadcast live on SABC 1, Open View Channel 124, DTT and SABC radio stations.

