Strong headache for Hugo Broos as Bafana faces injury blows

Johannesburg – There’s a late injury blow for Bafana Bafana on the eve of their all-important 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as three key players have been ruled out.

It’s a terrible headache for Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who was eager to see green pastures with his trusted men ahead of their clash against the Zimbabwean warriors on Thursday.

The Sekhukhune United attacking midfielder Yusuf Maart has been ruled out for the upcoming qualifiers encounter picking up an injury.

Maart has been replaced by SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti will miss the action on Thursday, after he was forced to out of the squad after tearing his Achilles tendon ruptures.

The AmaZulu’s Tercious Malepe received a squad call-up to replace the defender.

Broos turned to Malepe to step in the squad, in which marks his second call up after he last appeared for the national team during the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

While Broos seemingly faces injury blows, suspensions has also hindered his plans, as the Royal AM’s goal-scoring machine Victor Letsoalo will miss the action after he picked back-to-back yellows cards.

While caution was taken with the suspension of Victor Letsoalo for the first game, an additional player was added to the initial 23-man squad.

Broos named his 23-man squad for the clash against Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Tercious Malepe (Amazulu), Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD, Portugal)

Midfielders: Sphelelo Sithole (Belenenses SAD, Portugal), Thabani Zuke (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Jesse Donn (SuperSport United), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Forwards: Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Pule Mmodi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

The Broos side will welcome The Warriors at the FNB stadium on Thursday the 11 November.

Kick-off is at 21h00 SA local time.

Bafana will play their away game on Sunday 14 November, and kick-off time is at 21h00 SA local time.

All matches will be broadcast live on SABC 1, Open View Channel 124, DTT and SABC radio stations.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba