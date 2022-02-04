Stellies confirm signing up Mthethwa

Johannesburg – Stellenbosch FC on Friday confirmed the signing of Black Leopards midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins Stellies as the team embarks on reinforcing their defensive midfield.

The Cape Winelands-based side made the announcement on their club website, highlighting the significance of beefing up their squad, as the club gears up to qualify to take part in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Stellies are currently occupying third position in the DStv Premiership league log and should they finish in that position they will get a berth in the CAF’s second elite club competition.

“The club is delighted to announce the acquisition of Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Black Leopards FC. He joins the club on a long-term basis and will look to add to our defensive midfield options,” the club statement read.

Mthethwa has been handed his favourite number six jersey as he prepares to strut his stuff in the gold and maroon colours of Stellies.

Speaking on his new venture, ‘Ox’ as Mthethwa is popularly known said: “I’ve been wanting to join Stellenbosch FC for a while now. However, things have worked out the way they did for a reason.

“I am thankful to Black Leopards and all they have done for me. I also want to thank the Black Leopard fans for how they treated me.

“This is life, sometimes we have to move on, and I am very excited to join a club like Stellies. My first impressions are that everything is professional, and I came here to take my game to the next level,” he said.

Stellies FC head coach Steven Barker said: “We are delighted with the signing of Sibongiseni Mthethwa. He is a player we have monitored and admired for a while now.

“We tried to secure him at the beginning of the season. So, we are pleased and excited to have secured him now,” jovial Barker said of the newly signed midfielder.

He said Mthethwa will add value and further quality to the club’s midfield, as he has great ability in providing a strong presence in the midfield.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author