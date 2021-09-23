Springboks recall experienced trio ahead of All Blacks clash

Johannesburg – Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber is set to seal a victory over the historical 100th test match when the Boks faceoff against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

In a bid to strengthen his squad, Nienebar has made few changes, bringing the experienced trio of Lood de Jager, Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn for the clash.

Nienebar seeks to rebound from their recent disappointing defeats when they lost against Australia.

The five changes to the match-day squad include Trevor Nyakane, who will prop his 50-test cap with Boks.

Jantjies and Steyn will return to the much-anticipated match, with Steyn recalled to strengthen the back row as he will be in the fullback together with Jantjies to cover halfback.

Speaking about the return of the classical players, Nienebar said “Experience will be vital to ensure that we remain focused and calm throughout the match.”

“Players such as Elton and Frans will bring sparks when they take the field.

“They have both played and won against the All Blacks, but they will also bring a set of different skills,” he said.

With Jasper Wiese’s case yet to be concluded, following a delay in his disciplinary hearing, Marco van Staden and Mostert who covers lock and loose forward will be brought into the game to pace up the encounter.

Two of the changes are in the starting lineup, and more three on the bench, which feature a five-three split this week.

De Jager who plays as a lock return to action after recovering from a concussion he sustained in their first test match against Australia.

He will pair with Eben Etzebeth in the second row, with Marvin Orie dropped from the squad.

Nienabar also amended the starting line at blindside flank, where Kwagga Smith is recalled from the bench in a direct switch with Franco Mostert, who will serve as an impact player to take control of the wing.

Their rivals, New Zealand have also closed into a full-strength, as All Blacks head coach Ian Foster made eight changes to his starting line-up.

He recalled veterans, Beauden Barrett and lock Brodie Retallick.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba