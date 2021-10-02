Springboks lash All Blacks to finish 3rd test in style

Johannesburg – The Springboks clinched third test of Rugby Championship with tense win over All Blacks following a late gasp winning penalty from Elton John in the injury time, leading the Boks in winning a pulsating Test by 31-29 in Australia.

The Boks’ Damian De Allende charged an early strike with first try when he spoiled the beans at just 6th minutes of the encounter.

The All Blacks stood up to put severe pressure on the Boks defence after the first scoreline, as the All Blacks tried to recover from the restart and attack the Boks defence.

With demounting pressure pinned on the Boks, All Blacks handy goal kicker Jordie Barrett bagged a penalty after Boks made a silly mistake in the area.

It became all square in the 13th minutes when Sevuloni Reece with assistant from Barrett pulled a try to settle the score to 8-8.

South Africa came with guns blazing as they settled for 11-8 in the 24th minutes when Andre Pollard snitched a penalty to put the Boks on the lead.

However, things went south for the Boks as the All Blacks went to the first half of the match leading by 20-14.

In the second half, the mighty Boks showed their eagerness to claim a victory as Makazole Mampipi’s try put South Africa on lead with 22-20 over New Zealand.

The All Blacks strived to claim some territory when Barrett sealed a clean penalty, as SA’s lead was cut to two points, with the score line being 25-23.

In the dying minutes of the encounter, the All Blacks were leading with 28-28 to the Boks, however, their dream of thrashing three consecutive wins perished, as Jantjies scored a late winning penalty to secure a victory for the Bokke.

Elton Jantjies' steps up to convert the match-winning penalty for the Springboks against the All Blacks and it's celebrations all round for the South Africans 👏 pic.twitter.com/oEvc25c1zy — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 2, 2021

When the two world champions met last weekend, the All Blacks thrashed Springboks with a bottom-line score of 19-17 in Townsville, Australia.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba