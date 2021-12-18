Sport stars’ plans for christmas

Johannesburg- They say that the festive season is a time for giving and a number of well-known Mzansi sports personalities will be doing some charity work in their communities and others spending time with their loved ones, families, and friends.

Mamelodi Sundowns star goalkeeper Denis Onyango says that he has a number of CSI projects that he will be pushing in his village in Uganda.

“I will spend the Christmas break in Uganda in the village that I grew up in. I am going to have a CSI project through my Denis Masinde Onyango Foundation giving medical equipment to the hospital in my community – that community raised me and I want to show them love. I will also supply food parcels to families close to me who are in need so that they can enjoy a wonderful Christmas as well.

“After that I will have a charity game because people of my village have never seen me in the flesh, they only see me on TV, so it will be very nice for me to appear even though I will not play but I will be there to wish everyone and merry Christmas and a prosperous new year,” said Onyango.

“I want to advise everyone to be safe and be vigilant out there. There are a lot of kidnappings happening and people must be very careful. People must also follow Covid-19 regulations and stay healthy. If they stay away from Covid-19 they will be allowed back to the stadiums.”

“We miss our fans in the grandstands and we are hoping that we will see them again soon because the game of football is not the same without fans. I hope that people will also stay safe on the roads – we lose a lot of our brothers and sisters through car accidents. Let us not drink and drive and also enjoy responsibly with our family members,” Onyango added.

Reformed former Kaizer Chiefs star and now renowned social media analyst Junior Khanye said that he will be spending time with his family and kids.

“I will be taking my boys to the local off-season tournament in Daveyton. My life revolves around football. This is the perfect time to bond with them because I was not there when they were babies. Merry Christmas to everyone and may the God of Mount Zion be with everyone. We don’t want to lose our family members through motor accidents and Covid-19. Let’s all wear our masks and be safe on the roads,” said Khanye.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan said that this is the perfect time to spend time with his family, to rest, relax and recharge the batteries.

“It has been a hectic and challenging year to manage international and local football because of all the Covid-19 government regulations. I do not get to spend quality time with my family because of our schedule and we are still not sure what 2022 and Covid-19 has in store for us.”

“But we want to thank our supporters for staying loyal to our national teams even though they cannot attend matches at the stadiums. Hope that they have a fantastic festive season and we will see them in January,” said Jordaan

TV and radio personality Mpho Letsholonyana said that she will be going home to Benoni to catch up with her family.

“It will be all about family and friends – nothing special or hectic. You cannot be gallivanting about when Covid-19 is wreaking havoc. We want to be safe and healthy when the new year comes – and not be struggling or be sick in hospital because the numbers are rising. It’s all about enjoying the much-needed break and relaxing,” said Letsholonyana.

AmaZulu and Bafana Bafana player Veli Mothwa said that he is going to play Father Christmas in his village in Zebediele in Limpopo.

“I will be Santa Clause on Christmas day and have invited kids in the village to come and get some goodies. After that I will be supporting my Limpopo home boys Gift Motupa and Mobie Nyiko who will be having their off-season tournaments. I am also having a tournament because I want to help and keep the kids out of the streets and offer some inspiration in my village in Ga-Ntamatise, Zebediele,” Mothwa told Sunday World.

