SPAR Proteas show Tanzania no mercy

Johannesburg – Netball South Africa took on Tanzania for their third match of the tournament as they strived to defend their title.

The SPAR Proteas who have been on a winning streak came into this match beaming with confidence as they are yet to lose a match and currently lead the log standings.

Tanzania was making its return to international netball after a three-year absence.

Dorette Badenhorst charges came into the match with clear intentions of making sure that they continue on a winning streak that they have enjoyed thus far in this tournament.

While it was Tanzania that drew first blood, South Africa was very quick to respond and took charge of the game, at the end of the quarter they enjoyed a 20 goal lead with the score sitting at 23 -3.

#AfricaNetballCup

🇹🇿🆚🇿🇦

FULL TIME Comprehensive victory by South Africa over Tanzania on Day 3⃣ of the Africa Netball Cup. South Africa record the highest total in the competition so far! 👏#SPARProteas #WeAreAllIn #AfricaNetballCup pic.twitter.com/nTnlDqmHhh — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) November 11, 2021

The SPAR Proteas played like a well-oiled machine, and they started the second quarter with the same intensity that they finished the first quarter in.

Captain Bongiwe Msomi was the engine of the SPAR Proteas mid-court together with Izette Griesel.

Ine Mari Venter and Lefebre Rademan seemed to have been enjoying themselves upfront as well.

Tanzania only managed to score eight goals in the second quarter in response to South Africa’s 21.

Tanzania seemed to have been growing in confidence as the game progressed however this did not seem to be fazing the South Africans as they relied on their experience to counter Tanzania.

Badenhorst made a few tactical changes to give other players chance and extend her lead on the board.

South Africa went on the defensive mode in the last quarter and made sure that they keep Tanzania at bay and restricted their attack.

They made sure that they keep them in their own half, Tanzania only managed to put three goals past South Africa.

The match ended 79 -22 in favour of South Africa.

QUARTER SCORE BREAKDOWN:

Q1 South Africa 23 – 3 Tanzania

Q2 South Africa 44 – 11 Tanzania

Q3 South Africa 64 – 19 Tanzania

Q4 South Africa 79 – 22 Tanzania

South Africa will play one of their toughest matches on Friday when they take on Malawi in the first match of the day at 09:00.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba