SPAR Grand Prix athlete winner plans to build a house with winnings

Johannesburg – Standing out as the outstanding athlete, Tadu Nare completed a clean sweep of the six SPAR Grand Prix 10km races to clinch the overall title with a perfect total of 150 points.

The 20-year-old bagged a total of R150 000 in the six women’s only individual races.

She will receive an additional R190 000 as SPAR Grand Prix title holder, giving her a grand total of R340 000 for seven weeks’ work.

The Ethiopian athlete had emphatic wins in all six races, and she’s eager to build a house from all price tags she attained.

As things turned upside down for Nare due to to Visa restrictions, she had to fly back to Ethiopia after every race, even though the 2021 schedule was completed in just seven weeks due to lockdown rules.

“It was very tiring, all that flying and the resultant COVID tests,” she said.

But the year is far from over for the hard-working runner, who now has her sights set on distances greater than 10km.

“I am training for my first marathon, in Barcelona in November, so I have to keep up my training schedule, even though I would like t to rest and recover from the flights.

To prepare for 42.2km I have been doing 35km training runs during the week between the SPAR races,” she added.

Nare, who also finished second in the 2019 SPAR Grand Prix, said she hoped to defend her title in 2022.

“I love South Africa. It’s like my second home.

“I am very grateful to SPAR for putting on these races to give us an opportunity to compete and to make some money. I hope to build a house for my mother,” she concluded with a smile.

Former titleholder Kesa Molotsane (Murray & Roberts) finished second and receives R90 000 in prize money.

Molotsane’s performance underlined the importance of consistency, taking part in as many races as possible.

She finished second in Cape Town and Johannesburg, fourth in Pietermaritzburg and Gqeberha, fifth in Tshwane and 10th in Durban, for a total of 129 points.

There was a battle royal for the next three places, with three runners finishing within a point of one another.

Fortunate Chidzivo (Retail Capital Langa) and Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) finished joint third, with 117 points each.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba