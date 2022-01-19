South Africans troll Ghana after Afcon exit

Johannesburg – The Black Stars of Ghana’s dream of gearing up for their fifth time African Cup of Nations (Afcon) title came to an end on Tuesday night, after they crashed out of the tournament, following a shock defeat to Comoros.

Ghana was knocked down by a 3-2 loss, and this became a dark cloud to the Land of Gold, as they exit the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Comoros’ striker El Fardou Ben Mohamed scored the opener for his side in the 4th minute.

Things went south for the Black Stars when striker Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute, and this gave the Coelacanths an opportunity to control the game.

It turned bad for Ghana, as Ahmed Mogni doubled the score for Comoros just past the hour mark before Ghana rallied a comeback through Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

Ahmed Mogni added a second for Comoros just past the hour mark before Ghana rallied a comeback through Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

As Ghana tried to come back to the encounter, their hard-fought efforts to take full control of the match went down the drain, when Comoros bushwhacked their dreams, five minutes before the final whistle, when Ahmed Mogni smashed a late finisher to settle the score 3-2.

Following this defeat, South Africans have taken a stance to throw a jibe at the Black Stars, as they claim karma is dealing with Ghana.

This comes after the controversial spat between two countries, where Bafana Bafana was knocked out of the World Cup qualifiers due to a ‘dubious penalty that was awarded to Ghana.

FIFA however, threw SAFA’s plea in the ocean in their appeal for the match to be replayed.

Social media went abuzz following Ghana’s knock-out from the tournament, here are some reactions from social media users:

Dear Ghana, we just wanted to tell you ‘ziyakhala ke manje’!!! Yours sincerely,

Bafana Bafana #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/Q7eVi6dheS — Meshack M. Baloyi✍️ 🇿🇦 (@ImMESHB) January 18, 2022

Ghana must go || South Africans || #AFCON || SAFA || bafana bafana 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YTidE5Y26u — 👑🦁🌸 (@Kay_Opr) January 18, 2022

Justice for Bafana Bafana 😂😂😂I was this excited pic.twitter.com/pJtfMdF7yT — Lindokuhle Ntsele🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Lindo34665326) January 18, 2022

Nobody: Absolutely Nobody: Comoros showing Ghana the exit door like😹 | Bafana Bafana | SAFA | pic.twitter.com/sWCGfrGBAC — Thabelang Maema🇿🇦 (@Thabelang_Maema) January 18, 2022

I think bafana bafana should send message of congratulations to Comoros and tell them from now moving forward we have good alliance in us.

I thank u. pic.twitter.com/Cdj0fK18t6 — /Risla_rick/ (@Lefaleftus) January 19, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author