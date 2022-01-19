REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

South Africans troll Ghana after Afcon exit

By Thomas Lethoba
Comoros celebrates 3-2 victory, after thrashing Ghana out of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon). Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – The Black Stars of Ghana’s dream of gearing up for their fifth time African Cup of Nations (Afcon) title came to an end on Tuesday night, after they crashed out of the tournament, following a shock defeat to Comoros.

Ghana was knocked down by a 3-2 loss, and this became a dark cloud to the Land of Gold, as they exit the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Comoros’ striker El Fardou Ben Mohamed scored the opener for his side in the 4th minute.

Things went south for the Black Stars when striker Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute, and this gave the Coelacanths an opportunity to control the game.

It turned bad for Ghana, as Ahmed Mogni doubled the score for Comoros just past the hour mark before Ghana rallied a comeback through Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

Ahmed Mogni added a second for Comoros just past the hour mark before Ghana rallied a comeback through Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

As Ghana tried to come back to the encounter, their hard-fought efforts to take full control of the match went down the drain, when Comoros bushwhacked their dreams, five minutes before the final whistle, when Ahmed Mogni smashed a late finisher to settle the score 3-2.

Following this defeat, South Africans have taken a stance to throw a jibe at the Black Stars, as they claim karma is dealing with Ghana.

This comes after the controversial spat between two countries, where Bafana Bafana was knocked out of the World Cup qualifiers due to a ‘dubious penalty that was awarded to Ghana.

FIFA however, threw SAFA’s plea in the ocean in their appeal for the match to be replayed.

Social media went abuzz following Ghana’s knock-out from the tournament, here are some reactions from social media users: 

 

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes